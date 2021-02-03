Offensively renewed Michigan State banking on better days ahead

Considering the way the last couple of weeks have gone for Tom Izzo and his Michigan State team, the Spartans had to be feeling pretty good heading home from Iowa on Tuesday night.

The offense finally came to life, the turnovers were cut down and the Spartans were tough on the glass. Of course, what mattered most — winning the game — still escaped Michigan State as Iowa held on for an 84-78 victory even as the Spartans led by 11 in the first half and had the ball down two in the final minute.

It was the fourth straight loss for Michigan State, the first time that has happened since the 2006-07 season, and at 2-7 in the Big Ten, the Spartans are mired deep in the standings as the season reaches its halfway point.

So, as good as some aspects of the game were against the Hawkeyes, Izzo wasn’t looking for anyone to give him a pat on the back.

“Is it a turning point?” Izzo asked after the game. “No, it’s not a turning point. We’re Michigan State. It’s not a moral victory. But did we played better, did we play with some intensity, did we move the ball, did we not turn it over and did we make some (darn) shots for once? Yeah, all those things were true.”

Perhaps Izzo is being too critical of his team heading into Saturday’s home matchup with Nebraska. Michigan State shot as well as it has in weeks against Iowa while Aaron Henry was outstanding, scoring 24 points to lead the Spartans. Langford, still struggling to get his legs back, didn’t shoot great but provided a spark from 3-point range while Joey Hauser looked more confident on the offensive end.

Or, maybe Izzo’s right on. After all, moral victories aren’t a thing for a team that has won three straight Big Ten championships and is scrambling to keep a 22-year NCAA Tournament streak alive and there are still areas where the Spartans are struggling. Rocket Watts is still out of rhythm and the shuffling of the lineup offered only minimal benefits, meaning the point guard and center spots remain a problem.

It’s left Michigan State (8-7, 2-7) trying to block out any talk about the NCAA Tournament.

“You do hear those thoughts, and you do hear those comments,” Langford said. “But we have to focus in on the now, and making the decision to do what we need to do right now to get better.”

The Spartans certainly got better on Tuesday and considering the next three games are at home, they’ll have to take advantage of one of the few reasonable stretches in the schedule if they’re going to make a push for the postseason.

Still, Izzo is worried about winning on Saturday and moving on from there.

“We’re not worried about the next 11 (games),” Izzo said. “We don’t know how this whole thing is going to work. Nobody knows the next thing that will happen with COVID. All I’m focusing on is us getting better, because if we don't get better … this is not a team that's as bad as (their record).

“If we would have played this good, we would have won a lot of games. So if you want to take that (as a positive), that’s something you can take.”

So far, the Spartans are saying the right things. They haven’t been beaten down by the losing and the three-week COVID break. That was clear on Tuesday night at Iowa.

“There’s no need to put our heads down, because the season is still continuing,” Langford said. “We just have to learn from this and keep moving forward.”

That starts on Saturday against Nebraska.

“I’ll just say that I’m worried about the next game,” Izzo reiterated. “That's all I'm worried about. We’ve got to win games, get better, and somebody better hope we don't get on a little streak.”

