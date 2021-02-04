Michigan State, Nebraska 'raring to go' after Cornhuskers' long layoff

There are few guarantees in college basketball this season, but as of Thursday afternoon, it looked like Michigan State’s game with Nebraska scheduled for Saturday will be played.

With the Cornhuskers sidelined for their last five games after being overrun by COVID-19, the 6:30 p.m. tip-off at the Breslin Center will be the first time back on the court for Nebraska since Jan. 10 when it lost by eight at home to Indiana.

“Ninety-nine percent sure,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. “As far as I know, I think we're both raring to go and I'm sure (they’re) excited to get back on the court also.”

Michigan State understands exactly what Nebraska is going through, having endured its own 20-day break in between games after a mini-outbreak that still has junior Gabe Brown on the sidelines, though he will be eligible to return to game action Saturday.

The Spartans (8-7, 2-7 Big Ten) returned to action a week ago and just finished a stretch of three road games in six days. The Cornhuskers (4-8, 0-5) paused team activities Jan. 11 after coach Fred Hoiberg, two assistants, a graduate assistant, nine players and a student manager tested positive. That's in addition to another player who had COVID-19 earlier in the season.

Hoiberg, the father of Michigan State guard Jack Hoiberg, was born with an abnormal aortic valve and had surgeries in 2005 and 2015, with the first procedure forcing an end to his NBA playing career. It led to some nervous moments for the second-year Nebraska coach.

“I got a little scared, to be honest with you, just with everything I've had in my past with two open-heart surgeries and being fully dependent on a pacemaker," Hoiberg said. "It concerned me. And I did have chest pains. That was the scary thing.”

Hoiberg said he never required hospitalization because his oxygen level remained normal and his fever never exceeded 101 degrees. He lost 10 pounds, and his sense of smell has not returned. He’s also undergone a battery of heart tests since recovering from the virus and said everything looked normal.

While the entire Nebraska team will be trying to get back into the swing of playing again, Brown will be doing the same for the Spartans. Izzo said Brown was set to work out at Thursday’s practice and will go through another workout on Friday as they try to determine how much he’ll be able to contribute after missing the past three games.

“He’s dying to play,” Izzo said. “It will be interesting to see what he does (Thursday), just moving around maybe in the gym alongside of us, and if he can do anything (Friday) —they give you those two or three days to work back — I’ll probably know more by then.”

Double duty

Izzo understands a thing or two about having two-sport athletes play for his team, and now he’s ready to welcome another.

On Wednesday, four-star wide receive Keon Coleman of Opelousas (Louisiana) Catholic School signed his national letter of intent to play for the Spartans and coach Mel Tucker. The 6-foot-4, 188-pounder is also a high-level basketball recruit and intends to play both sports in college, something both Tucker and Izzo are on board with.

“When they started recruiting him they said he had an interest in basketball, so I called and we got some film and we did some checking up on him,” Izzo said. “I walked out of my shoot-around at Iowa (on Tuesday) and I look at my phone and Keon Coleman had texted me. So, I gave him a buzz and he told me that he really felt like he was thinking of coming here the next day. So, I talked to Mel and that was pretty exciting.

“As far as his basketball … who knows what that'll bring for Keon. But I know Mel for sure gave him the opportunity and I know I sure gave him the opportunity that he will be able to try that if that’s what he wants to do.”

Tourney uncertainty

While reports have started to swirl that the Big Ten will, indeed, move the conference tournament from Chicago to Indianapolis, Izzo was unclear of where the tournament would be played, adding only that he’s “90% sure they’re playing it, as of now.”

As for the notion that some teams, especially those that would appear to have an NCAA Tournament bid locked up, would opt out of playing, Izzo is hoping it won’t come to that.

“It would be hard if we had a tournament and two or three of our best teams weren't in it,” Izzo said. “That seems like it would be a difficult thing, but if that's what they decide to do … I'd like to play as many games as I can play within the safety protocols that we have in our league and our university. That means I'd love to play in the Big Ten tournament and I'd love to play every Big Ten game we can get in during the year.”

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau