Michigan State football unveils altered 2021 slate, will host Michigan on Oct. 30

The Big Ten did some reshuffling of its football schedule, and Michigan State will no longer get Michigan and Ohio State at home in the same season.

That move was clear in 2020 when Michigan State played at Michigan for a second straight year as part of the eight-game schedule for the COVID-impacted season, which also signaled this switch for the coming seasons.

In the schedule released by the conference on Friday, Michigan State will host Michigan on Oct. 30 while it will travel to Ohio State on Nov. 20. Similarly, after playing Indiana at home in each of the past two seasons, the Spartans will travel to Bloomington this season, taking on the Hoosiers on Oct. 16.

The rest of the conference slate remains essentially the same as Michigan State opens the season on the road Sept. 4 at Northwestern. Other road games in addition to Northwestern, Ohio State and Indiana include Rutgers (Oct. 9) and Purdue (Nov. 20). Home games in addition to Michigan are Nebraska (Sept. 25), Maryland (Nov. 13) and Penn State (Nov. 27).

More: Mat Ishbia makes $32M donation to Michigan State athletics

Michigan State’s three-game nonconference games remain the same: Sept. 11 vs. Youngstown State in East Lansing, Sept. 18 at Miami, and Oct. 2 vs. Western Kentucky for Homecoming.

Coach Mel Tucker led the Spartans to a 2-5 record in his first season at Michigan State, highlighted by a victory at Michigan. On Wednesday, the Spartans finalized the 2021 recruiting class by signing their 19th player, wide receiver Keon Coleman. Spring practice is set to begin on March 23.

Season ticket information for the 2021 season will be released at a later date. Current season ticket holders who are interested in potentially purchasing season tickets again are asked to visit msuspartans.com and find the 2021 Football Ticket Request Form.

2021 MSU football schedule

Sept. 4: at Northwestern

Sept. 11: vs. Youngstown State

Sept. 18: at Miami

Sept. 25: vs. Nebraska

Oct. 2: vs. Western Kentucky

Oct. 9: at Rutgers

Oct. 16: at Indiana

Oct. 30: vs. Michigan

Nov. 6: at Purdue

Nov. 13: vs. Maryland

Nov. 20: at Ohio State

Nov. 27: vs. Penn State

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau