Michigan State is sloppy but ends 4-game losing streak by beating Nebraska

East Lansing – Michigan State desperately needed a win, and it got that on Saturday night against Nebraska.

But that’s really about all the Spartans can take after beating the Cornhuskers, 66-56, at Breslin Center to end a four-game skid. It was far from an impressive showing as Michigan State took a step back overall after playing well in a loss at Iowa on Tuesday.

The Spartans (9-7, 3-7 Big Ten) finished with a season-high 22 turnovers and struggled on the offensive end, going 6-for-23 from 3-point range and shooting just 33% in the second half. The upside for Michigan State was that Nebraska was just as poor offensively, making only three of its 17 3-point attempts while handing the ball over 17 times.

Joshua Langford scored 18 to lead Michigan State and was the one consistent shooting threat, going 7-for-12, including 4-for-6 from 3-point range. Aaron Henry added 16 points, six rebounds and five assists. However, Langford and Henry each had three turnovers, as did Malik Hall, while Rocket Watts gave it up five times.

BOX SCORE: Michigan State 66, Nebraska 56

Nebraska, playing for the first time since Jan. 10 after missing four games because of a COVID-19 shutdown, couldn’t find a rhythm before hitting its share of shots late in the game. Trey McGowens scored 13 for the Cornhuskers (4-9, 0-6) while Lat Mayen added 10 points. Leading scorer Teddy Allen was limited to three points on 1-for-10 shooting.

Michigan State scored the first seven of the game but quickly fell into many of the sloppy mistakes it has been making most of the conference season. By the end of the half, the Spartans had 12 turnovers and had committed 13 fouls.

The bright side for Michigan State was that Nebraska couldn’t make a shot. The Cornhuskers were just 7-for-28 in the first half, including 1-for-9 from 3-point range. They did manage to come back and take the lead at 15-14, but after the score was tied at 16, Michigan State started to wake up for a stretch.

The Spartans went on an 11-1 run to take a 27-17 lead with 4:29 to play in the half after Marcus Bingham hit a baseline jumper, then got a steal at the other end that led to a runout layup for Gabe Brown. The Spartans extended the lead to 34-22, but got sloppy with the ball down the stretch and failed to capitalize on the Cornhuskers closing the half just 1-for-10 from the field.

Michigan State started to pull away early in the second half, taking a 42-26 lead after a 3-pointer from Langford and a layup from Malik Hall. But Nebraska kept hanging close, pulling within 44-34 after a pair of free throws from Shamiel Stevenson. The Huskers eventually pulled within seven before a Langford 3-pointer as Michigan State pushed the lead back to 53-40 on two straight buckets from Henry.

The outcome was never in doubt from that point as the teams traded baskets and turnovers over the final five minutes.

