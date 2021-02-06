Spartans' Kithier leaves game feeling ill, will be given COVID test

East Lansing – Michigan State junior Thomas Kithier was pulled during the first half of the Spartans’ game on Saturday night against Nebraska after he told the training staff he did not feel well.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said after the game — a 66-56 victory for the Spartans — that Kithier tested negative for COVID-19 during antigen testing on Saturday morning but was immediately put into isolation and would be undergoing a COVID-19 PCR test.

Izzo said protocol was followed by the MSU training staff and added that the Nebraska team, the officiating crew, as well as administrators for both teams were notified of Kithier’s status and the game continued.

Michigan State missed four games in January after an outbreak of COVID cases knocked out five players and at least two members of the coaching staff. On Saturday night, junior Gabe Brown returned for the first time since his positive test just more than two weeks ago. Before Saturday, 13 of Michigan State’s 15 players had tested positive from the time they arrived on campus in late summer.

Nebraska was playing its first game since Jan. 10 after pausing team activities on Jan. 11 when coach Fred Hoiberg, two assistants, a graduate assistant, nine players and a student manager tested positive. That's in addition to another player who had COVID-19 earlier in the season.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau