'Live it guy' Gabe Brown provides spark as Michigan State basketball ends skid

East Lansing — In some ways, Saturday night was like any game night for Gabe Brown.

The Michigan State junior played 18 minutes, scored six points and got after it on the glass, grabbing seven rebounds in the Spartans’ 66-56 victory over Nebraska.

And not long after the game had ended, there was Brown in his familiar postgame spot, getting up shots at a mostly empty Breslin Center.

“I mean basketball is all I've got,” Brown explained after the game. “That’s the only thing that makes me happy, so if I can play it as much as I can, that's what I like to do. I work out 24/7 and Coach (Tom Izzo) probably doesn't see all the days where I go in, or nobody really sees the days where I go in, but I'm in the gym all the time. All I want to do is that. If somebody's looking up to me, I just want to show them that, that's how you're supposed to work, that's how you're supposed to grind if you want to get what you deserve.”

Of course, Brown has been unable to grind like he normally would over the last few weeks as COVID-19 started to overtake the Spartans’ program.

Just days after Michigan State lost at home to Purdue on Jan. 8, the Spartans were forced to endure three straight postponements, losing games against Iowa, Indiana and Illinois, as three players — Mady Sissoko, Steven Izzo and Joshua Langford — tested positive in a matter of four days. But just as they were getting back on the floor and preparing to return to game action on Jan. 28 at Rutgers, Brown become the latest player to produce a positive test result.

That meant 10 days of isolation and 17 days away from game action for Brown, who ended up missing three straight games and only had one day of limited practice before returning Saturday against Nebraska.

As it turned out, Brown proved why he can be such a vital part of the rest of Michigan State’s season as the Spartans ended a four-game skid and look to make a mad dash for the NCAA Tournament.

“I was very impressed with Gabe Brown coming off (the bench) and getting seven rebounds in that short period of time, making a couple of shots,” Izzo said. “I think you can see why we missed Gabe a lot.”

So, no, Saturday night wasn’t just like any game night for Brown. Sure, he was in early watching film and staying late to get in some extra work, but even though he didn’t make either of his 3-point attempts, Brown showed why he can be important.

In a game that lacked energy, Brown seemed to have it. He hit a couple shorter jumpers, ran the floor and played decent defense. And he put together 18 minutes after Izzo thought he’d only be able to use Brown for 10 minutes, and even at that, it would in short bursts.

However, Brown was up to the task, saying he didn’t take long to feel like he was back in the groove.

“I've been running, I've been doing a lot of work these past couple days, just trying to get back,” Brown said. “At points when I was out there, I was tired for probably like a minute, but then everything else just, my second wind just came and I just kept rolling after that.”

Brown’s return is coming at the right time. As the Spartans (9-7, 3-7 Big Ten) desperately search for a spark to their offense, Brown can be someone to provide some of that. It’s not to say that his return guarantees a bump. After all, Brown has had his ups and downs this season, too, but as players like Rocket Watts and Joey Hauser struggle, Brown has the ability to provide a lift that could rub off on his teammates over the last half of the conference season.

But Brown believes now is the time for everyone to jump on board.

“A lot of situations happened this past month and a half, so we do need energy, we do need everybody all involved, and we've just got to come together,” Brown said. “That’s all it is. We do need energy from me, from all the captains. Each and every player's got to bring something to the table and energy, that's something you can control, and I feel that this team needs it and we need it each and every night.”

That begins Tuesday when Michigan State hosts Penn State and continues on Saturday with a rematch against Iowa.

Brown’s return could be a big part of an important week for Michigan State, and Izzo is banking on it helping the rest of the team.

“Gabe’s a grinder and he’s a ‘live it’ guy,” Izzo said. “He doesn't like it, doesn't love it, he lives it. And I think he was really excited. I think he brought something with the tip dunks, the rebounds he got. He messed up a few things and I think he can look for his shot a little more than he did, but the guy didn't touch anything for a really long time.

“I absolutely love the kid. He gave us something, he brought some energy.”

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau