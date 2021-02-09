Michigan State hockey adds five USHL players to 2021-22 recruiting class

The Detroit News

Three of Michigan State's five recruits for the 2021-22 NCAA hockey season are among the top 11 scorers in the United States Hockey League.

Spartans coach Danton Cole announced the initial phase of the program's recruiting class on Tuesday.

The highest-scoring player, Chicago Steel forward Erik Middendorf (Scottsdale, Arizona/6-1, 190), was coached by Cole in 2016-17 with the United States National Team Development Program in Plymouth. Middendorf had six goals and 12 assists in 51 games for Cole's U-17 team.

This year, Middendorf, whose uncle Max Middendorf played 13 career NHL games with the Quebec Nordiques and Edmonton Oilers, is ranked third in USHL scoring with 43 points, second in goals (21) and third in assists (22). The other recruits are:

►Jeremy Davidson (Kalamazoo/Fargo Force, F, 5-10, 172)

Tied for 11th in USHL scoring in points with eight goals, 17 assists for 25 points.

►Tanner Kelly (San Diego, Calif./Muskegon Lumberjacks, F, 5-10, 164)

Tied for 11th in USHL scoring in points with 12 goals, 13 assists for 25 points.

►Jesse Tucker (Longlac, Ontario/Green Bay Gamblers, F, 5-11, 174)

Sits just outside the top-20 in USHL points with four goals, 17 assists for 21 points.

►David Gucciardi (Toronto, Ontario/Waterloo Black Hawks, D, 5-11, 161)

Seventh among USHL defensemen with four goals, 12 assists for 16 points.

The Spartans (6-10-2/5-10-1 Big Ten) will host the Arizona State Sun Devils (5-13-2) at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing on Sunday at 3 p.m., and Monday at 5 p.m.

The Sun Devils, who lost 2-0 and tied 1-1 against MSU earlier this year, played the NTDP U-18 team last weekend, losing 6-3 and winning 2-1.