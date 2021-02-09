Michigan State survives scrappy Penn State, 60-58

East Lansing – It looked like Michigan State was about to suffer its latest head-scratching loss on Tuesday night at the Breslin Center.

But instead of finding a way to lose, the Spartans dug deep, managing to make enough plays down the stretch to knock off Penn State, 60-58, for their second straight victory.

The Spartans (10-7, 4-7 Big Ten) held a 12-point lead early in the second half and led by eight with just more than nine minutes to play before watching the Nittany Lions storm back to take a four-point lead with just more than three minutes to play.

Michigan State responded, though, with a tip-in from Rocket Watts on an Aaron Henry miss and four straight free throws from Joey Hauser and Marcus Bingham while getting some huge defensive stops in the final minute.

Henry scored 20 to lead Michigan State while Hauser added 11 points and Malik Hall chipped in 10.

John Harrar scored 17 to lead Penn State (7-9, 4-8) while Myreon Jones scored 15.

Michigan State had a solid defensive effort in the first half and used a 12-0 run to take control of the game in the early going.

After trading baskets to begin the game, the Spartans ran off 12 straight points to turn a 6-5 deficit into a 17-6 lead as they made five of their first seven shots while Penn State opened the game just 3-for-13 from the field.

Penn State started hitting the glass while Michigan State began to turn the ball over. But the Nittany Lions were only 1-for-10 from 3-point range and had trouble sustaining their offense as Michigan State got the lead back to 10 in the final minute thanks to a 3-pointer from Hauser to put the Spartans up 32-22.

Penn State got a late bucket from Sam Sessoms and Watts’ final shot attempt was knocked away as the Spartans headed to the halftime locker room with a 32-24 lead.

Michigan State had a quick start to the second half, pushing the lead to 36-24, but it wasn’t long before Penn State clawed back, putting together a 17-5 run to tie the game at 41 with 11:52 to play on a 3-pointer from Sessoms.

Michigan State responded with a 9-2 run, but Jones was left open for a 3-pointer and Dread buried one from the top of the key to pull the Nittany Lions within 51-48 with just more than eight minutes left in the game. Penn State eventually regained the lead as Jones scored six straight points, putting the Nittany Lions up, 56-54, with 4:59 to play. The lead went to 58-54 before MSU scored the last six points of the game and held Penn State off the board for the final 3:16.

