Michigan State receiver Jayden Reed charged with OWI

Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed was arraigned on Wednesday in 54B District Court on a charge of Operating While Intoxicated after being pulled over by MSU Police and Public Safety on July 18, 2020.

According to court documents, Reed was arraigned during a virtual hearing before Judge Andrea Larkin while Reed’s attorney, David Meyers, entered a plea of not guilty. A personal bond was set at $500 and Reed is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on Feb. 24.

“Michigan State Athletics was aware of the situation involving Jayden Reed last July and the matter was addressed internally by the football program prior to the start of the 2020 season,” team spokesman Ben Phlegar said in an email to The News.

Reed, a 6-foot, 185-pound sophomore who transferred in May 2019 from Western Michigan and sat out the 2019 season, played in all seven games in 2020 and led the team with 33 receptions. Reed gained 407 yards and scored three touchdowns for the Spartans.

