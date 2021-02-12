Michigan State lands Florida cornerback Chester Kimbrough through transfer portal

Michigan State and coach Mel Tucker have been active in the transfer portal since the 2020 season ended, and on Friday night, the Spartans landed another player just weeks before the start of spring practice.

Florida sophomore cornerback Chester Kimbrough announced on Instagram he will be transferring to Michigan State after playing in 17 games the past two seasons, recording 15 tackles and breaking up three passes. He entered the transfer portal after the end of the regular season and before Florida played in the Cotton Bowl.

“They got a good program over there, they produce a lot of DBs, a lot of athletes period,” Kimbrough said of Michigan State in the video. “I like competition period, so Michigan State's where it's at.”

Kimbrough, 5-foot-11 and 167 pounds, will likely be eligible immediately and have at least three seasons remaining after the NCAA opted not to count the 2020 season against a player’s eligibility.

Cornerback is a position of need for Michigan State after Shakur Brown left for the NFL Draft and four others entered the transfer portal, leaving Kalon Gervin and Angelo Grose as the only returning cornerbacks with playing experience.

Kimbrough, a native of New Orleans, was a three-star recruit in the 2019 class according to the composite rankings at 247sports.com and was ranked the No. 45 cornerback, and he was a four-star recruit at Rivals.com, which ranked him the No. 22 cornerback in the country.

Michigan State has now added eight players from the transfer portal with six already enrolling, including quarterback Anthony Russo (Temple), offensive lineman Jarret Horst (Arkansas State), running back Kenneth Walker III (Wake Forest), defensive end Drew Jordan (Duke), safety Kendall Brooks (North Greenville) and walk-on cornerback Spencer Rowland (Wheaton College). Auburn running back Harold Joiner also committed to Michigan State but has not enrolled.

