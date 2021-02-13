Michigan State gets home-schooled in 88-58 rout by No. 15 Iowa

East Lansing — Michigan State entered Saturday’s matchup with Iowa feeling like it had started to gain at least a little bit of confidence.

The Spartans had won two in a row, and the last time they played the Hawkeyes, they pushed them to the limit in Iowa City, just missing on a chance to tie the game in the final minute before Iowa secured the six-point win.

All of that created plenty of optimism around the Spartans.

However, in the rematch at the Breslin Center, No. 15 Iowa supplied a heavy dose of reality, blowing out Michigan State, 88-58, the worst home loss in the 26-year tenure for Spartans coach Tom Izzo. It was also the second time this season Michigan State has lost a Big Ten game by 30 points. After a nearly three-week layoff because of COVID-19, Rutgers beat Michigan State, 67-37, in the Spartans first game back on Jan. 28.

Michigan State (10-8, 4-8 Big Ten) now hits the road next week for two road games at Purdue and Indiana — and potentially more if rescheduled games are added — in desperate need to string together some victories as the Spartans’ NCAA Tournament hopes are little more than a flicker at this point.

The Spartans offense struggled again, going just 6-for-21 from 3-point range. But it was the defense that fell apart as Iowa was on fire for most of the game, hitting from long range and taking easy bucket after easy bucket.

Joe Wieskamp scored 21 for Iowa (15-6, 9-5) while Jack Nunge added 18 and Connor McCaffery scored 16 for the Hawkeyes. Luka Garza, the leading scorer in the country, managed only eight points but was hardly needed as Iowa shot better than 50% for most of the game, including 13-for-25 from 3-point range.

Gabe Brown scored 15 to lead Michigan State while Aaron Henry had 13 but sat for eight minutes in the first half. Joshua Langford scored 11.

It didn’t take long for things to get out of hand as Iowa opened the game making seven of its first 10 3-pointers and used a 13-2 run midway through the half to break the game open.

The Hawkeyes finished the half shooting 53.3% (16-for-30), including 8-for-13 from 3-point range as Michigan State was just 2-for-11 from long distance and was 11-for-35 overall, right down to a missed layup from Henry in the final minute of the half as the Hawkeyes took a 46-27 lead to the locker room.

The second half had a similar feel after Michigan State scored the first four points, just like it did in the first. From there, however, Iowa scored the next 14 and any chance at a second-half rally had evaporated less than six minutes into the half.

The Hawkeyes continued to pull away from there as Michigan State was never able to get the margin within 20 points.

