MSU hoops loses commitment from 2022 five-star center Enoch Boakye

While Michigan State is struggling on the court, it suffered a recruiting defeat Monday not many expected.

Five-star center Enoch Boakye from George Harris Prep in Mississauga, Ontario, said he is decommitting from Michigan State and opening up his recruitment, according to multiple reports.

A message for Boakye’s coach, George Harris, was not immediately returned.

Boakye committed to Michigan State in July and is rated the No. 4 center in the 2022 class, according to the composite rankings at 247Sports.com. He is a four-star and the No. 32 overall prospect in the composite rankings while 247Sports has him at No. 20 overall and a five-star.

“It’s a tough decision, because I really do love Michigan State,” Boakye told SI.com. “But it’s just one of those situations where I have to do what’s best for me and my future.”

Boakye also indicated there were a lot of frontcourt players at Michigan State, making it tougher to see early playing time.

“Just doing a lot of research with my people and watching a lot of games, it looks like they will have a lot of guys staying,” Boakye said. “I want to go to a place where I have the opportunity to make an impact right away. That’s the No. 1 goal of mine.”

