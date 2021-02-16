Trevion Williams, turnovers trip up Michigan State in 75-65 defeat to Purdue

West Lafayette, Ind. — Michigan State had no answers for Purdue’s Trevion Williams the first time around back in January, and the Detroit native made life miserable for the Spartans once again on Tuesday.

The Boilermakers junior had his way with the Spartans once again, scoring 28 points on 13 for 21 shooting to lead Purdue to a 75-65 victory at Mackey Arena.

The Spartans (10-9, 4-9 Big Ten) continued to shoot themselves in the foot down the stretch, committing nine second-half turnovers as the NCAA Tournament fades further into the distance.

Aaron Henry scored 15 points for Michigan State while Joey Hauser scored 11 and Julius Marble added 10, but the Spartans could never find an offensive rhythm and failed to keep up with the Boilermakers, who were poised down the stretch while Michigan State fumbled away any chance, making only one shot in the final six minutes.

Eric Hunter scored 15 for Purdue (14-8, 9-6) while Jaden Ivey added 11 points and Zach Edey scored 10.

Neither team could buy a basket early in the first half as Michigan State went through a 1-for-9 stretch and went almost nine minutes at one point with only a single field goal. Purdue had its own issues, missing all seven of its 3-point attempts while scoring 28 of its 30 first-half points in the paint.

Things started to heat up midway through the half as freshman Mady Sissoko scored five points while Hauser hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give Michigan State its first lead at 21-20.

It went back and forth from there as Purdue outscored Michigan State 6-2 over the final minute to take a 30-27 lead into the halftime locker room.

The offense kept its rhythm as the second half began, and after Hauser nailed his third triple of the game, Michigan State held a 42-41 lead with 12:55 to play. Purdue scored the next six points to push its lead to five, but the Spartans were able to pull within 51-50 on a Gabe Brown 3-pointer with 8:22 to play.

We’re running a great deal through Feb. 18 for our new subscribers. Sign up here for just $1 for 6 months.

The Boilermakers responded, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers to extend their lead to 57-50 with 7:37 left in the game. The Spartans scored the next six to get within one before a Williams dunk gave Purdue a 59-56 lead with 4:45 left in the second half, a lead that was pushed to 61-56 on a Williams jumper after a Michigan State turnover.

The Spartans failed to make another basket the rest of the way and turned the ball over three times in the last minutes as the Boilermakers put the game away.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau