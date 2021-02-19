Michigan, Michigan State to meet March 4 and 7 to conclude regular season

It might not provide the drama of the matchups of the last two seasons, but a scheduling update announced on Friday by the Big Ten will certainly spice up the final week of the regular season for Michigan State and Michigan.

Already set to play the season finale March 7 at the Breslin Center, the rivals will meet on March 4 at Crisler Center. That game was rescheduled after the first meeting on Feb. 6 in Ann Arbor was postponed because the Wolverines were on a COVID-19 shutdown.

The Big Ten also announced that Michigan State’s first game with Indiana originally set to be played on Jan 17, has been rescheduled for March 2 at the Breslin Center.

The rescheduled games mean Michigan State (10-9, 4-9 Big Ten) will get in all 20 Big Ten games, barring any other cancellations. It also means a wild final two weeks for the Spartans, beginning Saturday at Indiana. After that, there’s hardly a break as next week Michigan State hosts Illinois on Tuesday, Ohio State on Thursday and travels to Maryland on Sunday.

That leads into the final week with three more games to close the season out before the Big Ten tournament begins March 10 in Indianapolis.

