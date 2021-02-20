Former Michigan linebacker Ben VanSumeren commits to Michigan State

Ben VanSumeren is switching sides.

The former Michigan linebacker who entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month, announced on Saturday that he had committed to Michigan State.

We're offering a great deal on all-access subscriptions. Check it out here.

VanSumeren, the 6-foot-2 253-pound sophomore, played four games at fullback in 2019 before making the switch to linebacker. In 2020, he appeared in six games, recording seven tackles while starting twice for the Wolverines.

The move for VanSumeren, from Essexville Garber High, could be a sign of things to come. He entered the transfer portal a day after his brother, Alex VanSumeren, a 6-3, 300-pound four-star defensive tackle, decommitted from Michigan.

Alex VanSumeren was the highest-rated recruit in the Wolverines’ 2022 class, which now has five commitments. Michigan State is among the teams he’s considering, along with offers from West Virginia, Illinois, Alabama, Stanford and Penn State. He was named to the 2020 Detroit News Dream Team and last season had 63 tackles, including 19 tackles for loss and eight sacks.

Ben VanSumeren becomes the ninth player to come to Michigan State out of the transfer portal. Six players have already enrolled, including quarterback Anthony Russo (Temple), running back Kenneth Walker III (Wake Forest), offensive lineman Jarrett Horst (Arkansas State), defensive end Drew Jordan (Duke), safety Kendall Brooks (North Greenville) and walk-on cornerback Spencer Rowland (Wheaton College).

The Spartans also have commitments from Auburn running back Harold Joiner and Florida cornerback Chester Kimbrough.