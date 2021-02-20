Michigan State's Henry puts on a show for family

Mom and Dad were in the stands on Saturday, so it was a pretty good bet that Aaron Henry would play well.

Of course, that didn’t guarantee a win for the Indianapolis native as Michigan State traveled to Bloomington, Indiana, to take on the Hoosiers. After all, Henry hadn’t fared well in his home state, falling to 0-6 in his career after Tuesday’s loss at Purdue.

But considering how little he, or any of his teammates for that matter, have seen their families this season, having his parents in the stands was massive for Henry, who responded by matching his career high with 27 points in Michigan State’s 78-71 victory.

“Everybody’s just fed up,” Henry said. “We’re fed up with losing, fed up with being short, with not being prepared coming into games. We started out that way today, and I didn’t want it to be like that, especially in front of my parents. My dad and my mom were here, so I didn't want to go out like that today.

“My dad was here and I haven’t seen him in a while, so I guess that gave me a boost.”

That boost was evident as Michigan State spent the first 10 minutes of the game bumbling its way through turnovers, fouls and missed shots. But it was Henry who helped spark a revival and a 16-5 run that changed the makeup of the game. He scored nine in that stretch and by the time the teams headed to the halftime locker room, it was a game.

And when Michigan State was muddling through the first few minutes of the second half, it was Henry who kept the Spartans within striking distance. Trailing by nine with almost 13 minutes to play, Henry hit a jumper then watched as Joshua Langford scored eight straight.

Henry hit a jumper again, Gabe Brown nailed a 3-pointer and the Spartans had grabbed the lead, outscoring the Hoosiers 18-2 in just less than five minutes.

Henry continued to make things happen at both ends of the court in the closing minutes, going 8-for-9 from the free-throw line, grabbing five rebounds, blocking a shot and getting a steal.

“It was really Aaron Henry down the stretch,” Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis said. “He really took over the game for them and put them on his back. He was making tough shots after tough shots. Our defense wasn't holding up and they got easy baskets at the rim and easy shots going downhill. That really hurt us a lot.”

As up and down as this season has been for Michigan State, Henry has been the one constant. Yes, he has had a tendency to turn the ball over too much, but entering Saturday’s game he’d scored in double figures in six straight games and had failed to reach that level only twice all season.

Against the Hoosiers, he was under control, going 9-for-17 from the field while committing only one turnover.

“It was a great team win and I thought Aaron was unbelievable,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. “Aaron wanted the ball and got 17 shots up, but I thought he made some great passes, he was unselfish and he made good decisions.”

Henry’s next shot to play near home comes at the Big Ten tournament, a time Michigan State (11-9, 5-9 Big Ten) will need everything it can get from its junior captain.

“I’m a team guy,” Henry said. “Even if I had 50 (points) one night and we lost, it doesn't matter. We lost and I'll carry that with me everywhere I go and in everything I do. I'm a team guy and that’s the way I always feel.”

Watts takes over

The stat line might not have stood out for Rocket Watts, but the sophomore guard played one of his best games of the Big Ten season on Saturday, scoring six points — all in the second half — while handing out a pair of assists without turning the ball over in a season-high 32 minutes.

“Rocket. I thought, ran our team,” Izzo said. “We had eight turnovers the first seven minutes of the game and that's why we were down 11. We came back and only had four in the second half and that makes a difference for us.”

Watts was a big part of that as Foster Loyer did not play because of a shoulder injury and freshman A.J. Hoggard started but never looked comfortable, turning it over twice in eight minutes.

And as important as it was for Watts to run the point, he defended well and made two big shots in crunch time, hitting a deep 3-pointer to put Michigan State ahead by five, then scoring on a runner to push the lead to eight inside three minutes.

It was a heck of a bounce-back for a player who has been fighting to find himself all season.

“The one thing about Rocket is that he's a fighter,” Langford said. “He’s not going to give up. … He hasn’t folded. I think it's really easy, especially in this time of how the season is going, COVID and all the other things happening. You’ve seen other players maybe throwing in the towel. It's easy to quit right now and Rocket hasn’t quit. He’s continuously come to practice and he’s continuously giving his all.”

