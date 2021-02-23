Max Christie, headliner of MSU's top-10 recruiting class, named McDonald's All-American

Michigan State has a top-10 recruiting class coming to East Lansing next season, and now it has an All-American on his way, as well.

Max Christie, a 6-foot-6 shooting guard from Rolling Meadows, Illinois, was named Tuesday as a McDonald’s All-American, the first Spartan to earn such an honor since Jaren Jackson Jr. in 2017.

Christie is the 16th Michigan State player under Tom Izzo to be named to the McDonald’s team, and the 19th overall for the Spartans.

More: UM hoops hadn't had a McDonald's All-American since 2002; on Tuesday, it got three of them

This season’s All-American game, which as to be played in Chicago at the United Center, has been canceled because of COVID-19. Christie’s fellow Michigan State signees — four-star guards Jaden Akins and Pierre Brooks — were both nominated for the game but were not selected.

Christie is rated the No. 1 shooting guard in the class by 247Sports and is No. 17 overall in the website's composite rankings.

We're running a new-subscriber special — $1 for three months. Come join the fun, and subscribe here.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau