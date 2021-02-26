MSU embraces 'step-by-step' process, suddenly finds itself back in NCAA Tournament conversation

It’s amazing how things can change in a week.

Six days ago, Michigan State was grappling with the likelihood of missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1997. Three games later, and there is life in the Spartans program, one that had been left on the scrapheap of teams with no chance of even considering a tournament berth.

First was the win Saturday at Indiana, when the Spartans scored 52 second-half points. Next came back-to-back wins over top-five teams, including the physical domination of No. 5 Illinois on Tuesday followed by Thursday night’s second-half rally to beat No. 4 Ohio State.

It was the first time Michigan State had beaten two conference teams ranked that high in consecutive games, but, more importantly, it has the Spartans in the NCAA Tournament picture.

CBSsports.com now lists Michigan State among the First Four teams, facing Oregon to earn an 11-seed in the tournament, and Joe Lunardi’s bracket at ESPN lists Michigan State among the first four teams out, a significant leap though still not in the field.

“One day at a time,” junior Aaron Henry said. “We’re headed to an off day, watch some things, and see what we could do better, prepare for Maryland on Sunday. One day at a time and just try and win the day.”

That’s been the approach Michigan State has taken over the last week, so there’s no point in messing with it now. Next up, as Henry pointed out, is a trip to Maryland on Sunday against a team that has won four in a row. It all sets up another busy week to close the regular season with a home game against Indiana followed by two in a row with No. 3 Michigan.

We're running a new-subscriber special — $1 for three months. Come join the fun, and subscribe here.

Michigan State doesn’t need to win them all to get in the NCAA Tournament, but there’s still clearly work to do to secure a spot.

“This is just a step-by-step process,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said. “I can promise you that we're going to look forward to going to Maryland a little more than we would have five days ago, and I'm looking forward to going back to work.”

And they’ll do so by refusing to look too far ahead.

“It doesn’t change the recipe,” Henry said. “We’ve all won in that locker room before. I like to say, ‘Don't applaud a fish for swimming. Fish swim all day. Spartans have won before. We have won before and we have to continue to do that and take it one day at a time.”

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau