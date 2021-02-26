MSU football unveils script 'State' helmets, paying tribute to hoops

Michigan State’s basketball team isn’t the only Spartans squad turning heads.

The football team, still a few weeks away from beginning spring practice under coach Mel Tucker, revealed Friday the newest version of helmets they’ll be wearing, featuring the script “State” in green lettering on a white background.

The reveal came in a post on Twitter that featured defensive back Michael Dowell wearing the newest version of the helmet. The video played off the connection between the football and basketball programs, the latter which has long featured the script “State” on the front of one of its home jerseys.

The video beings with basketball coach Tom Izzo talking about supporting the football team and features basketball highlights in the “State” uniforms. It then shows Dowell sitting in the basketball locker room before he enters the Breslin Center and walks out to center court.

There was no announcement when Michigan State would wear the new helmets, but they were originally supposed to be worn, according to Tucker, when the Spartans were scheduled to close the 2020 season at Maryland. However, that game was canceled because of COVID-19 issues with the Terrapins.

It doesn't appear Michigan State will wear the script "State" on its jerseys.

