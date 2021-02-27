Michigan State adds former Louisville cornerback Marqui Lowery Jr. through transfer portal

As it turns out, there’s very little downtime for Mel Tucker and his staff.

With signing day several weeks in the rearview mirror, Michigan State continued to bolster its roster on Saturday, landing a commitment from cornerback Marqui Lowery Jr., a former three-star recruit who played at Louisville last season but took a redshirt year before opting to enter the transfer portal.

Lowery (6-foot, 170 pounds) is the 10th player the Spartans have added through the transfer portal and the third cornerback, a position that needed some depth after four cornerbacks decided to transfer out of the program, leaving Michigan State with only two corners with any playing experience — sophomore Kalon Gervin and freshman Angelo Grose.

“Michigan State stood out to me immediately,” Lowery told 247sports.com. “When I saw how family-oriented they are and how it’s bigger than football, that was huge for me. They want to develop great men. I got a great vibe from the coaches and they were honest with me and I really like that about them.”

A native of Charlotte, N.C., Lowery joins Florida transfer Chester Kimbrough and walk-on Spencer Rowland from Wheaton college as cornerbacks who have joined the Spartans. Kendall Brooks of Division II North Greenville is a safety who has transferred to Michigan State.

Others who have joined the Spartans in include quarterback Anthony Russo (Temple), running back Kenneth Walker III (Wake Forest), offensive lineman Jarrett Horst (Arkansas State) and defensive end Drew Jordan (Duke). Linebacker Ben VanSumeren (Michigan) and running back Harold Joiner (Auburn) have also announced their commitments but have yet to enroll at Michigan State.

