Maryland dumps Michigan State, ends Spartans' three-game winning streak

Michigan State had a remarkable week, but the Spartans closed things out with a whimper.

In a game that might have gone a long way toward locking up an NCAA Tournament bid, Michigan State ran out of gas at Maryland on Sunday as the Terrapins jumped out quickly and never relinquished control, knocking off Michigan State, 73-55, at the Xfinity Center.

Maryland scored the first 11 points of the game, nailing five of its first six 3-pointers then held off Michigan State late in the game as the Spartans simply couldn’t put the ball in the basket. The Spartans pulled within five with just less than 10 minutes to play, but the Terps put together a 12-4 run to put the game away.

It was the first loss for Michigan State (13-10, 7-10 Big Ten) since beating Indiana last Saturday and following that with wins over No. 5 Illinois and No. 4 Ohio State to jump back into the NCAA Tournament picture. Now, the Spartans have more work to do over the final week, hosting Indiana on Tuesday before traveling to No. 3 Michigan on Thursday before closing the season at home Sunday against the Wolverines.

Joshua Langford scored 12 to lead Michigan State while Aaron Henry scored 11, but the duo combined to shoot 7-for-29 as the Spartans had no offensive flow, going 7-for-26 from 3-point range. Joey Hauser added 11 points for Michigan State.

Eric Ayala scored 22 for Maryland (15-10, 9-9), while Aaron Wiggins scored 13, Darryl Morsell scored 11 and Hakim Hart added 10 points for the Terrapins as six different players hit a 3-pointer.

As good as Michigan State was over the previous three games, it was just as bad in the opening 20 minutes at Maryland as the Terrapins hit six of their first eight from 3-point range as the Spartans failed to contest many shots. Maryland ended the first half 6-for-10 from long range while stifling Michigan State at the other end of the court.

The Spartans didn’t get on the scoreboard until Henry scored on a layup with 13:51 to play in the opening half, going just more than six minutes without a point. From there, things didn’t get much easier as Michigan State was setting for jumpers when it couldn’t get in the lane against the Maryland defense. The Spartans took 15 3-pointers in the first half, making only four.

Add in six turnovers and the seven points Maryland scored off of them, and it was all Terrapins in the first half as they took a 35-25 lead into the locker room.

Michigan State tried to make a push early in the second half after a Gabe Brown 3-pointer pulled the Spartans within 45-38 with 13:04 to play. After getting a stop, Henry drove the basket with a chance to pull within five points, but his shot was blocked, leading to a run-out dunk for the Terrapins. Two more free throws on the next possession restored the Terps’ double-digit lead as they went up 49-38 with 11:37 to play.

The Spartans responded with six in a row to pull within five, but Hart scored on a runner for the Terps to put them up, 51-44. After trading baskets, Maryland took over, going on a 10-4 run to push the lead to 15 and put the game away.

