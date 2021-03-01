Cornerback Shakur Brown projected as 4th or 5th-round pick, keeping Michigan State draft streak alive

It’s likely Michigan State will extend its 80-year streak of having a player selected in the NFL Draft this spring, but where some of the Spartans might fall is up for debate.

Cornerback Shakur Brown is the most likely to be selected, at least that’s the way ESPN Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. sees it. Brown had five interceptions as a fourth-year junior in 2022, adding four pass breakups and 25 tackles before opting not to return for his senior season.

“Brown is in that third tier of corners,” Kiper said during a conference call on Monday. “He’s got a chance to be a fourth- or fifth-round pick. At least an opportunity depending on how he tests.”

Brown appears to be the most likely selection, but two other former Spartans will be on various draft boards, including defensive tackle Naquan Jones and linebacker Antjuan Simmons.

The 6-foot-4, 340-pound Jones was a key backup for the Spartans for three seasons behind Raequan Williams and Mike Panasiuk before getting his chance with a bigger role in 2020. The fifth-year senior collected 24 tackles, including five for loss, before opting not to use his extra season of eligibility offered by the NCAA.

“Naquan is the big body inside who got some penetration,” Kiper said. “There were some games where he would get into that backfield. I think he’s a Day 3 pick.”

Simmons, a senior who led the team with 75 tackles while adding nine for loss, one sack, two fumble recoveries and two pass breakups, also opted against returning for an extra season. He was one of Michigan State’s top playmakers, but at 6-0 and 225 pounds, could go draft day without hearing his name.

“Simmons had a great year at linebacker,” Kiper said. “If you look at No. 34 was everywhere making plays. You could say that was their best defensive player, their most impressive player on tape was Simmons. Just in coverage, around the line of scrimmage, always getting through the traffic staying on his feet, a read and reaction diagnostic ability excellent for him.

“He was an overachiever. He’s a heck of a player. Late rounds, priority free agent. He’s going to have a chance to force his way onto a football team.”

With no NFL Scouting Combine this year, the best chance for the trio to show out will be at Michigan State’s pro day on March 24, a day after spring practice begins for Mel Tucker’s team.

