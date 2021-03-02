Michigan State guard Foster Loyer has shoulder surgery

Michigan State junior guard Foster Loyer had surgery to repair his injured right shoulder this week and will likely be out the rest of the season.

A team spokesman confirmed the surgery on Tuesday night, just before Michigan State was set to host Indiana at the Breslin Center. It will be the fifth straight game Loyer has missed for the Spartans.

Loyer first hurt his shoulder Feb. 6 in a victory over Nebraska then aggravated it in the next game at home against Penn State. He played 20 minutes on Feb. 13 against Iowa, but did not score, then played only two minutes at Purdue three days later before being unable to continue, and he has not played since.

Late last week, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said there were discussions ongoing about how to handle Loyer’s injury, but at the time, he was not optimistic Loyer would be able to avoid surgery. Loyer is averaging three points in 15.8 minutes a game in Big Ten play.

