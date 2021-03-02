Michigan State pulls away late against Indiana, bolsters resume with UM on deck

It was hardly pretty, but Michigan State got a victory it desperately needed, and the Spartans can thank Aaron Henry

With an NCAA Tournament bid in sight, Michigan State fought through a poor offensive performance getting a late 3-pointer from Henry, who scored 12 straight points over the final four-plus minutes, to help the Spartans earn a 64-58 victory over Indiana Tuesday at the Breslin Center.

Henry took over down the stretch and finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists as the Spartans got a critical win to bolster their NCAA Tournament resume.

Joshua Langford added 13 points and Gabe Brown added 10 for Michigan State (14-10, 8-10 Big Ten).

Rob Phinisee scored 16 for Indiana (12-13, 7-11) as big man Trayce Jackson-Davis, who scored 34 in the first meeting this season, was limited to nine points as the Hoosiers might have seen their NCAA Tournament hopes vanish.

The first 20 minutes were far from an offensive masterpiece as it took more than five minutes for anyone to make a shot. Indiana missed its first seven shots while Michigan State misfired on its first six. By the end of the half, the Hoosiers were 1-for-13 from 3-point range while the Spartans were 1-for-8.

We're offering a great deal on all-access subscriptions. Check it out here.

Michigan State also struggled on the glass, allowing seven offensive rebounds while turning the ball over eight times, which Indiana turned into nine points.

Even as bad as Michigan State was offensively for most of the half, it managed to make its final three shots, including a pair from Langford to tie the game at 26 heading into the halftime locker room.

The offensive struggles continued for both teams in the second half as the shots banged off the rim and the whistles blew with both teams entering the bonus just six minutes into the half. The Spartans managed to retake the lead, 31-29, but the Hoosiers scored six in a row and pushed the lead to 38-33 with 12:46 to play after a Phinisee triple.

Michigan State responded with a 9-1 run as Brown nailed a triple and a deep jumper to force an Indiana timeout with 10:08 to play. The Hoosiers responded, pulling back in front, 47-46, but Joey Hauser’s second straight bucket gave the Spartans a 48-47 lead with 6:41 left in the game.

It was back and forth from there as the lead changed from one team to the next before a free throw from Jackson-Davis pulled the Hoosiers within 53-52 with 3:13 to play. Henry then hit a huge 3-pointer that bounced in off the front of the rim, got a steal at the other end, and took over the game to lead Michigan State to the victory.

Michigan State’s work doesn’t end as it prepares to take on No. 2 Michigan in Ann Arbor on Thursday before hosting the Wolverines on Sunday to close the regular season. From there, it’s off to the Big Ten tournament next week where the Spartans will be hoping to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau