Amid so many challenges, Michigan State women are having 'more fun' entering B10 tourney

This isn't the best team Michigan State coach Suzy Merchant has had, but it's among the most fun seasons she can recall — despite a global pandemic, and not always knowing if you're going to play tomorrow.

As a Division I coach, you're used to always being on the go.

But this year, with the NCAA and schools banning travel for recruiting, life has slowed down, and that's been a good thing, Merchant said.

"It's been more fun, even with the craziness to it," Merchant said. "We get to coach with them every day, all day, extra workouts. You are really, truly a coach. ... They took recruiting off the table, so you're not racing to get out of practice to get to a high-school game. You really got to invest in just your team this year, for the most part, and that was really enjoyable.

"That's why we got into this, to get on the court with them, watch kids get better, make them better.

"Sadly, they kind of move down the rung when you're looking at recruiting, speaking engagements, events and all the things that go with our jobs."

This week, Michigan State has but one job — to keep on winning. The No. 7 seed Spartans (13-7, 8-7) open the Big Ten tournament against No. 10 Penn State (9-14, 6-13) at 6:30 Wednesday in the Big Ten tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Michigan State is currently projected a No. 10 seed in ESPN's lastest women's bracketology, but could use some resume building. The Spartans started 8-0 and got into the Associated Press top 25, before finishing with just five wins in their last 12 games.

It was a late-season schedule that was stop and go, with six postponements, some because of Michigan State's shutdown, others due to the opponents' COVID-19 issues.

"There was a stretch in like December, January, where I was like, 'Oh man, are we even gonna get to the finish line at this point when you saw all the games across the country, postponed, canceled, delayed, whatever," Merchant said. "I was a little worried then.

"The uncertainty, it gets exhausting."

It's been a year since the sports world was turned on its head by COVID-19, but the Big Ten women got their tournament in last year, just before the pandemic shut everything down.

Michigan State was bounced in the first round by Purdue, and it wasn't going to the eventually canceled NCAA Tournament, anyway.

This year, the Spartans are in the mix for Merchant's 10th NCAA bid at Michigan State thanks to junior guard Nia Clouden, who was named first-team all-Big Ten on Monday, in both the media and coaches' polls. She's seventh in the Big Ten in scoring, at 18.0 points, and also averages 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals. She's the only Michigan State player who has started every game. When Clouden is on, Michigan State is usually on.

She really has to be on. The Spartans lack scoring depth behind there. The next-highest scorer is sophomore guard Alyza Winston (Muskegon), who averages 10.7 points, followed by four players who averaged between seven and 9.1 points. One is sophomore guard Julia Ayrault (Grosse Pointe North), who has been battling an injury and hadn't yet been fully cleared for the Big Ten tournament as of Tuesday morning.

"We have a lot of the pieces," said Merchant, whose roster might be the foundation of good things down the road, if not necessarily big things this week and next. "There's a lot of newness out there, too. ... Besides Clouden, there isn't a lot of experience.

"I've single-handedly watched kids in her role (Clouden's) take our team to places we've never been before, victories over teams maybe we shouldn't have won."

Michigan State and Penn State played in mid-February in Happy Valley, with the Spartans winning, 78-65, in their only meeting of the season. Penn State shoots a lot of 3's and switches up its defense on the fly, so there are challenges, even as a No. 10 seed — not that the challenges compare to the last year.

No. 4 Michigan (14-4, 9-4), meanwhile, received a double-bye and opens at 1:30 Thursday, against either Northwestern, Illinois or Wisconsin.

Big Ten women's tournament

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

TUESDAY

►No. 12 Illinois (4-17, 2-16) vs. No. 13 Wisconsin (5-18, 2-18), 5 (BTN)

WEDNESDAY

►No. 8 Nebraska (11-11, 9-10) vs. No. 9 Minnesota (8-12, 7-11), 11 a.m. (BTN)

►No. 5 Northwestern (13-7, 11-7) vs. Illinois-Wisconsin winner, 1:30 (BTN)

►No. 7 Michigan State (13-7, 8-7) vs. No. 10 Penn State (9-14, 6-13), 6:30 (FS2)

►No. 6 Iowa (15-8, 11-8) vs. No. 11 Purdue (7-15, 4-14), 9 (FS2)

THURSDAY

►No. 1 Maryland (21-2, 17-1) vs. Nebraska-Minnesota winner, 11 a.m. (FS2)

►No. 4 Michigan (14-4, 9-4) vs. Northwestern, Illinois or Wisconsin, 1:30 (FS2)

►No. 2 Indiana (18-4, 16-2) vs. Michigan State-Penn State winner, 6:30 (FS2)

►No. 3 Rutgers (14-3, 10-3) vs. Iowa-Purdue winner, 9 (FS2)

FRIDAY

►Semifinal, 2 (FS2)

►Semifinal, 4:30 (FS2)

SATURDAY

►Championship, 2 (ESPNU)

