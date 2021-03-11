Live updates: Michigan State vs. Maryland, Big Ten Tournament

Much has been made of who Michigan State has defeated during its late-season surge to apparently secure another trip to the NCAA Tournament.

But, it's one of the teams Michigan State didn't beat that will be top of mind for the Spartans on Thursday.

Michigan State (15-11) plays Maryland (15-12) in a Big Ten Tournament second-round game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Tipoff is at 11:30 a.m. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

The ninth-seeded Spartans are riding a stretch in which they've won five of their last seven, including victories over three top-five opponents: Ohio State, Illinois and the regular-season finale against Michigan. One of those two losses, however, came against the eighth-seeded Terrapins, and it was in convincing fashion.

Maryland has struggled since, dropping back-to-back games to Northwestern and Penn State to seemingly put its NCAA Tournament hopes in peril.

Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi.

No. 8 Maryland vs. No. 9 Michigan State

BIG TEN TOURNAMENT QUARTERFINALS

► Tip-off: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Lucas Oil Field, Indianapolis

► TV/radio: Big Ten Network/WJR 760

► Records: Maryland 15-12, 9-11 Big Ten; Michigan State 15-12, 9-11

► Outlook: Maryland won the only meeting this season, 73-55, on Feb. 28. … Senior guard Eric Ayala leads the Terrapins in scoring at 14.6 points per game. … Senior guard Darryl Morsell was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. … Maryland is second in the league in scoring defense, allowing just 65.3 points per game. … MSU has played in five of the last eight Big Ten tournament championship games, winning four.