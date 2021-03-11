'Grow up, Izzo': Michigan State coach snaps over officiating in loss to Maryland

Indianapolis — Tom Izzo took a moment to play newspaper editor on Thursday afternoon, a role he had no desire to be filling but one he thought was necessary.

“Grow up, Izzo,” the Hall of Fame coach said. “That should be your headline. ‘Grow up.’”

Izzo’s self-criticism came in the wake of a 68-57 loss to Maryland in the Big Ten tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, a game that saw Michigan State spend more time complaining to the officials than noticing the Terrapins tearing off a 23-7 run to close the first half half and take control of a game the Spartans had led by 12 midway through the opening half.

Michigan State (15-12) was called for 14 fouls in the first half, and when Jack Hoiberg was whistled for fouling Maryland’s Eric Ayala with 4:18 to go before halftime, Izzo lost it and was called for his first technical foul since last January.

The Terrapins were 15-for-16 from the free-throw line in the first half and made just two 2-point baskets yet held a four-point lead at the break. Izzo didn’t hold back as he was interviewed by the Big Ten Network before heading to the locker room.

“It wasn’t the last two minutes,” an agitated Izzo said. “The free throws are about 16 to three. And I don’t like the way … that was ridiculous.

“What frustrated me is the way we were playing. We started taking a couple bad shots and we did a bad job. But this drive-to-get-fouled stuff isn’t …”

Izzo trailed off, careful not to say any more. However, the mood was set and the game had been changed. The Spartans’ confidence had disappeared and their body language matched throughout the second half, even as Maryland coach Mark Turgeon picked up his own technical foul.

“They were just making calls,” Michigan State’s Aaron Henry said. “I don’t know where they were getting them from, they were just making ’em. We were playing good defense, they were being physical, we were being physical. It is what it is.”

By the time the game had ended and Maryland had advanced to take on Michigan Friday in the quarterfinals, Izzo lamented how the officials took him out of his game.

He did say, though, that frustrations from earlier in the season boiled over, though he didn’t say what the incident was or with what official.

“There was something that happened early in the year that really, really bothered me,” Izzo said, “and maybe I let it drag on.”

Hall of a game

Lost in the poor performance overall for Michigan State was the fact sophomore Malik Hall scored a career-high 19 points.

Hall was one of the Spartans’ most effective players, especially early in the game as Michigan State opened an early 12-point lead. But the fouls caught up to him quickly as he was hit with a pair of fouls and was limited to five minutes. He played 18 in the second half and shot 8-for-12 with five rebounds.

“We had so many guys in foul trouble, and Malik was a big one,” Izzo said. “That really hurt us when he got his second foul.

“He did do a hell of a job. He put the ball on the floor better. He hit a couple of 3s. Malik's a good player.”

Slam dunks

Michigan State failed to reach the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament for the first time.

… The No. 9 seed is now 9-23 all-time in Big Ten tournament play. This season marked the first time that Michigan State has ever been a 9-seed in the tournament.

… Of Maryland’s seven first-half field goals, five were 3-pointers. The Terrapins made just one 3-pointer in the second half (1-of-7).

