How to watch: No. 11 Michigan State vs. No. 11 UCLA

The Detroit News

No. 11-seed Michigan State will tip off against No. 11 UCLA at 9:57 p.m. Thursday in a First Four play-in game at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. The game will be televised by TBS and carried on radio by WJR 760 AM.

Subscription:Wojo: Spartans cut it too close for comfort, but Izzo's streak lives

More:Michigan State to face UCLA in NCAA Tournament play-in game: 'It's one game at a time'

Subscriptions:Jumping through hoops: Amid unique challenges, NCAA Tournament presses on

Subscriptions:Detroit News predictions: How far will Michigan State go in the NCAA Tournament?