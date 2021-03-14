Michigan State, No. 11 seed, earns NCAA Tournament bid, will face UCLA in play-in game

Michigan State is back in the NCAA Tournament.

Thanks to a late push in the final two weeks of the regular season when the Spartans won five of their final seven games, including three over top-five teams, Michigan State earned a bid to the tournament for the 23rd straight season.

No. 11 seed Michigan State will take on UCLA (17-9) in a play-in game on Thursday. Time and site — all games will be played in the state of Indiana — have yet to be determined.

Michigan State (15-12) now has the second-longest active tournament streak after Duke’s ended this season following 24 straight years. Kansas has earned a spot in the tournament in 31 consecutive seasons, the longest streak in tournament history as well as the longest active streak. Top-seeded Gonzaga has made the tournament 22 straight times.

