MSU's Suzy Merchant misses Selection Show waiting in drive-thru line for COVID-19 test

All season long, Michigan State women's coach Suzy Merchant and her assistants have preached to their players to roll with the punches.

On Monday night, Mechant had to heed her own advice.

Rather than watch the NCAA Tournament Selection Show on campus with her players, Merchant was waiting in line, 40 cars deep, at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in East Lansing. She learned shortly before the 7 p.m. Selection Show that a rapid PCR saliva test, taken Saturday, had been rejected, so she rushed to the drive-thru, which was to close at 8, for an up-the-nose swab, needing to get a negative result before traveling with her team to Texas for this week's start of the NCAA Tournament.

"The one time you really don't want to be rejected," Merchant said, with a laugh, over the phone with The News on Monday night. "I have to miss the moment.

"You just have to smile and be like, 'Whatever.'"

All players and coaches have to test negative before traveling to Texas, where the entire NCAA Tournament will be held in the San Antonio area. Michigan State hadn't finalized its departure time yet; it was either going to be Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

Once players and coaches arrive in Texas, they must test negative again — and be quarantined in their hotel until those tests results arrive.

As Merchant waited in line Monday, Michigan State (15-8) was announced as a No. 10 seed, and will play No. 7 Iowa State (16-10) at 6 Monday in a game televised by ESPN.

It's the 10th NCAA Tournament appearance in 14 seasons for Merchant at MSU.

But this one was more special than most, Merchant told The News earlier Monday.

"We were just talking about this," Merchant said. "I always said this day is so special, but this year, I feel like this day is like Christmas Day for basketball players and coaches, because so much has been sacrificed to get this point.

"There's been so much mental and physical exhaustion just to get to this point.

"We're gonna enjoy it."

