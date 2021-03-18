Live updates: Michigan State vs. UCLA in First Four of NCAA Tournament
Can Michigan State go from First Four to Final Four? The Spartans will begin to answer that question Thursday night.
Michigan State takes on UCLA in an NCAA Tournament play-in game Thursday night at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana. Tipoff is scheduled for 9:57 p.m., and will be televised on TBS.
The Spartans (15-12) needed a late-season flourish to make it this far, winning five of their last seven regular-season games — three coming against foes ranked in the top five nationally. Michigan State stumbled in the second round of the Big Ten tournament, losing to Maryland, 67-58.
UCLA (17-9), meanwhile, enters the tournament on a four-game losing skid, including an 83-79 overtime loss to Oregon State in the Pac-12 tournament.
Follow along here for live updates from Detroit News contributor Nolan Bianchi.