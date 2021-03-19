Michigan State squanders double-digit lead, falls to UCLA 86-80 in OT as tournament foray ends

West Lafayette, Ind. — Michigan State was in familiar territory on Thursday night in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament.

Unfortunately for the Spartans, it was a familiar feeling leaving Purdue’s Mackey Arena, a building they haven’t won in since 2014.

Michigan State built a double-digit lead, only to watch UCLA battle back and score the final five points of regulation to force overtime. It was all UCLA from there as the Bruins pulled away for the 86-80 victory, advancing to face BYU on Saturday in Indianapolis.

BOX SCORE: UCLA 86, Michigan State 80, OT

Aaron Henry scored 16 for Michigan State (15-13), but a pair of turnovers in overtime doomed the Spartans, who also got 12 points from Joshua Langford and 10 from Malik Hall.

The Spartans had few answers for UCLA’s duo of Jaime Jaquez and Johnny Juzang. Jaquez scored 27 and Juzang added 23 for the Bruins (18-9). Cody Riley and Jules Bernard added 11 points each for UCLA.

Michigan State had one of its best offensive halves of the season, jumping out to a 9-2 lead, sustaining an 8-0 response from UCLA and eventually building a double-digit lead in the final five minutes of the half.

Eight different players scored as the Spartans were 17-for-30, including 5-for-9 from 3-point range as Henry and Julius Marble had eight points. Michigan State took its biggest lead of the half at 40-26 when Joey Hauser hit a triple from the corner, just two minutes after Henry and Gabe Brown hit back-to-back 3-pointers.

UCLA was almost as good, hitting 50% of its shots (14-for-28) as Jaquez was 6-for-10 and scored 14, including a deep jumper at the buzzer to pull the Bruins within 44-33 headed into halftime.

The Bruins came out firing in the second half, reeling off a 12-4 run to pull within three of the Spartans just three minutes into the half. Michigan State responded and got the lead back to eight at 53-45 after a Brown layup in transition.

But UCLA hit two more 3-pointers to pull within 58-55 before back-to-back jumpers from Langford and Henry gave Michigan State a 62-55 lead with 9:28 to play. The Bruins wouldn’t go away, however, and used a 7-2 run to get within 64-62 with 7:18 to play after another Jaquez jumper. UCLA kept coming and when Bernard scored on a drive with 5:47 to play, the Bruins were in front, 67-66.

Michigan State responded, scoring the next seven points with five coming from Hall to take a 73-67 lead with four minutes left in the game. The lead was 77-72 when UCLA scored five in a row, tying the game with 28 seconds to play on a three-point play from Jaquez. Henry turned the ball over on Michigan State’s possession and Juzang’s half-court shot was off the mark, sending the game to overtime.

UCLA dominated the overtime, outscoring Michigan State, 9-3.

