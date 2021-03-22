Michigan State football lands commitment from 3-star safety Malik Spencer

A day before Michigan State begins spring practice, the coaching staff stayed busy by landing a significant commitment to the 2022 recruiting class.

Three-star safety Malik Spencer from Buford (Georgia) announced Monday on Twitter he had committed to Michigan State, choosing the Spartans over the likes of Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Auburn and Southern Cal.

At 6-foot-2 and 193 pounds, Spencer is rated the No. 33 safety in the nation in the composite rankings at 247Sports, and checks in at No. 534 overall as well as No. 50 in the state of Georgia. Cornerbacks coach Travares Tillman, who recently was promoted from defensive assistant, played a key role in the recruitment, using his ties to the state after playing at Georgia Tech, then coaching at the high school level in the state before becoming a graduate assistant at Georgia when Mel Tucker was the Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator.

“I kind of knew a couple of months ago, but I waited a little while to make sure, and I know Michigan State is right,” Spencer told Rivals.com. “They have showed me how I would fit into their defense at the nickel position; their coaches have gotten to know me, and I like the fit and my chance to make an impact there.”

Spencer is the fifth player to commit to the class, joining offensive tackle Ashton Lepo (Grand Haven), guard Kristian Phillips (Conyers, Georgia), guard Gavin Broscious (Surprise, Arizona) and athlete Tyrell Henry (Roseville).

