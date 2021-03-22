SPARTANS

MSU women rally late, but fall short in NCAA Tournament opener

Tony Paul
The Detroit News
View Comments

Every 12 years, it seems, Michigan and Iowa State meet in the women's NCAA Tournament.

That's too soon for a reunion, if you ask the Spartans.

Aubrey Joens, Big 12 freshman of the year and an All-American, had 33 points including four 3-pointers and Iowa State made nine 3s as a team in beating Michigan State, 79-75, in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Monday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Iowa State guard Ashley Joens (24) drives past Michigan State guard Janai Crooms (23) during the first half.

Junior guard Nia Clouden scored 16 to lead Michigan State (15-9), and sophomore Alyza Winston finished with 11, including a big layup late to make for a thrilling finish.

Winston's 3-point attempt to tie it with 10 seconds left was deep. Michigan State, the No. 7 seed, trailed by as many as 10 late in the third quarter, but clawed within one point late in the fourth quarter.

BOX SCORE: Iowa State 79, Michigan State 75

Madison Wise had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Iowa State (17-10), the No. 10 seed which advances to play the Texas A&M-Troy winner Wednesday. Kristin Scott scored 12 and Lexi Donarski 10.

This is just the third opening-round loss in the NCAA Tournament for Michigan State coach Suzy Merchant, in 10 appearances.

In 2009, Merchant's second season, it was a third-round loss to Iowa State that was so crushing. Michigan State lost a heartbreaker at the buzzer, 69-68, denying the Spartans a trip to the Elite Eight.

We're running a new-subscriber special. Support local journalism, and subscribe here.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984

View Comments