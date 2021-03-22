MSU women rally late, but fall short in NCAA Tournament opener

Every 12 years, it seems, Michigan and Iowa State meet in the women's NCAA Tournament.

That's too soon for a reunion, if you ask the Spartans.

Aubrey Joens, Big 12 freshman of the year and an All-American, had 33 points including four 3-pointers and Iowa State made nine 3s as a team in beating Michigan State, 79-75, in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Monday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Junior guard Nia Clouden scored 16 to lead Michigan State (15-9), and sophomore Alyza Winston finished with 11, including a big layup late to make for a thrilling finish.

Winston's 3-point attempt to tie it with 10 seconds left was deep. Michigan State, the No. 7 seed, trailed by as many as 10 late in the third quarter, but clawed within one point late in the fourth quarter.

BOX SCORE: Iowa State 79, Michigan State 75

Madison Wise had 13 points and 11 rebounds for Iowa State (17-10), the No. 10 seed which advances to play the Texas A&M-Troy winner Wednesday. Kristin Scott scored 12 and Lexi Donarski 10.

This is just the third opening-round loss in the NCAA Tournament for Michigan State coach Suzy Merchant, in 10 appearances.

In 2009, Merchant's second season, it was a third-round loss to Iowa State that was so crushing. Michigan State lost a heartbreaker at the buzzer, 69-68, denying the Spartans a trip to the Elite Eight.

