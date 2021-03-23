Tight end Matt Dotson among Spartans not listed on Michigan State's spring roster

Michigan State opened spring practice on Tuesday morning, and it did so without some familiar names on the roster.

Tight end Matt Dotson, who coach Mel Tucker said last month would be back for another season, was among those not listed on the spring roster the Spartans released on Tuesday.

Also not listed was offensive lineman Jordan Reid, who opted out of playing in 2020 because of COVID-19, along with wide receiver Laress Nelson and defensive back Tre Person. All four were seniors last season that would have been using the extra year of eligibility offered by the NCAA.

Dotson would have been Michigan State’s most experienced tight end, while Reid started 27 straight games at right tackle before deciding not to play last fall. Person played in six games last season while Nelson missed the entire season with an undisclosed injury.

Among the seniors taking an extra year of eligibility that were on the roster were offensive linemen A.J. Arcuri, Luke Campbell and Matt Allen, defensive ends Jacub Panasiuk and Drew Beesley, and kicker Matt Coghlin. Tucker had confirmed plans for Allen, Panasiuk, Beesley and Coghlin to return, but the status of Arcuri and Campbell was unclear before Tuesday.

