Michigan State men's basketball to take part in Battle 4 Atlantis

Michigan State’s basketball season is done, but there’s a better picture of how part of the nonconference slate will shape up next season.

On Tuesday, the Spartans were officially announced as one of the eight teams that will participate in the Battle 4 Atlantis, scheduled to be played Nov. 24-26 at Paradise Island, Bahamas. The other teams in the field include Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, Connecticut, Loyola Chicago, Syracuse and Virginia Commonwealth.

The Spartans were reported months ago to be part of the field but the announcement made it official.

It will be the second time Michigan State has played in the event. In 2016, the Spartans beat St. John’s in their opening game before losing to Baylor and bouncing back with a win over Wichita State.

