Michigan State adds former Minnesota linebacker Itayvion Brown via transfer portal

The same day Michigan State began spring practice, it landed another potentially key piece to the roster from the transfer portal.

Minnesota linebacker Itayvion Brown announced on Twitter he had committed to the Spartans, immediately adding talent and depth to a position group that entered spring practice lacking in experience and depth.

Brown (6-foot-4, 235 pounds) was a four-star recruit in the 2020 class out of St. Louis. He was the second-highest rated player in the Golden Gophers’ class, but did not see any game action in the COVID-shortened season. He entered the transfer portal earlier this month.

Brown becomes the 12th player to commit to Michigan State and head coach Mel Tucker out of the transfer portal, and the second linebacker, joining Ben VanSumeren from Michigan.

