Michigan State guard Jack Hoiberg enters transfer portal

The first of what could be several shifts to Michigan State’s roster began on Wednesday.

Guard Jack Hoiberg, a former walk-on who just completed his fourth year in the Spartans’ program, entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Hoiberg is the son of Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg and joined Michigan State in 2017, taking a redshirt season. Over the last three seasons, he appeared in 41 games, scoring 36 points in 101 minutes. He played seven first-half minutes against Michigan in the regular-season finale two weeks ago, a game Michigan State won on its way to a 23rd straight NCAA Tournament appearance.

Whether Hoiberg’s move out of the program is the only move this offseason remains to be seen. Guard Joshua Langford indicated the loss to UCLA in the NCAA Tournament was his final game while it’s likely junior Aaron Henry will enter the NBA Draft.

Michigan State is bringing in a three-person recruiting class, but has reportedly shown interest in several players already in the transfer portal.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau