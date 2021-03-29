MSU's Rocket Watts, once a top-30 recruit, enters the transfer portal

The Rocket Watts era of Michigan State basketball appears to be coming to a close.

Watts, a Detroit native who was a top-30 national recruit when Michigan State landed him for the 2019 recruiting class, entered the transfer portal Tuesday.

It's the first significant departure on the Michigan State roster front since the season ended in the NCAA Tournament First Four loss to UCLA.

In the last week, Michigan State got a commitment from Northeastern transfer point guard Tyson Walker.

Check back to detroitnews.com for more on this developing story.

