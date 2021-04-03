Southfield wide receiver Christian Fitzpatrick commits to MSU

Mel Tucker’s work in adding to Michigan State’s roster through the transfer portal continues.

As the Spartans were set to hit the field for their first scrimmage of the spring, they gained a commitment from wide receiver Christian Fitzpatrick, a Southfield native who appeared in one game last season for the Cardinals.

At 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, Fitzpatrick adds a big body to a wide receiver room full of promising players, including Jayden Reed, Jalen Nailor and Tre Mosley. As part of the 2020 recruiting class, Fitzpatrick was a three-star prospect and has four years of eligibility remaining. He is the second transfer Tucker and his staff have picked up from Louisville, joining cornerback Marqui Lowery, who committed in February.

Fitzpatrick is the 13th player to come to Michigan State out of the transfer portal since the end of last season. Six are already on the roster and are taking part in spring practice – quarterback Anthony Russo, defensive end Drew Jordan, offensive lineman Jarrett Horst, running back Kenneth Walker III, safety Kendall Brooks and cornerback Spencer Rowland.

Those committed to joining the Spartans include Fitzpatrick, Lowery, Auburn running back Harold Joiner, Michigan linebacker Ben VanSumeren, Minnesota linebacker Itayvion Brown, Florida cornerback Chester Kimbrough and Arizona cornerback Khary Crump.