Longtime MSU assistant Dane Fife to join Indiana coaching staff

Michigan State expected to see some changes to its roster over the summer, but it will also now be dealing with a shakeup to the coaching staff.

Associate head coach Dane Fife will join Mike Woodson’s coaching staff at Indiana, the Hoosiers announced Monday, allowing Fife to return to his alma mater after 10 seasons on Tom Izzo’s staff at Michigan State.

"Today is my last day at Michigan State University as my family and I will be heading back to Bloomington, Indiana," Fife wrote in a post on Twitter. "I’m excited to announce that I’m joining Coach Mike Woodson’s staff and I intend to help him bring home number six. To be an Indiana Hoosier, as I’ve always said, was my dream as a little boy growing up in Clarkson, Michigan. Now, once more, I’m going to be a Hoosier.

"Michigan State will forever hold a place in my heart as one of the great experiences of my lifetime. My family and I are forever grateful for the love and support shown us by the Spartan community.”

Woodson, a former Indiana player and longtime NBA coach, was hired a week ago to replace Archie Miller, who was fired by the Hoosiers after four seasons at Indiana.

"Dane is someone who I have always had the utmost respect for," Woodson said in a statement. "His knowledge of the Big Ten and his success as a recruiter will be an invaluable asset as we look to continue building a staff that will help elevate this program to the highest levels. I know his love for the for the Hoosiers and this University comes across the moment you talk to him and we are excited to welcome back Dane, his wife Blair, and daughters Quinnly and Reagan back to Bloomington."

Fife, a former Hoosier, led Indiana to the 2002 national championship game as a senior. The Hoosiers won a share of the Big Ten title that season and Fife was named the co-Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. After graduating, Fife was an administrative assistant at Indiana for three seasons before becoming the head coach at Indiana-Purdue Fort Wayne.

He spent six seasons leading IPFW before joining Michigan State’s staff in 2011, earning a promotion to associate head coach in 2018.

The Clarkston native was Michigan’s Mr. Basketball in 1998 and went on to play four seasons at Indiana. He is the Indiana career leader in steals with 180 and made 99 career 3-pointers, which ranks among the top 20 in school history. The 37 games he started as a senior established the Indiana single-season mark, while the 131 games he played over the course of his career rank tied for sixth all-time at IU.

