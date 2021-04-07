'Crafty' guard Tyson Walker officially joins MSU after transfer from Northeastern

Michigan State found out two weeks ago it was adding a two-way point guard to its roster.

On Wednesday, that became official as the Spartans announced the arrival of Northeastern transfer Tyson Walker, a sophomore who earned first-team honors in the Colonial Athletic Association and was named the conference’s defensive player of the year.

“We’re excited to welcome Tyson to our program and think he will be a great addition for our team,” coach Tom Izzo said in a statement. “In watching Tyson play, he’s a guy who can get his teammates open looks, he can get into the lane and he’s a crafty finisher because of his speed. He was named his league’s defensive player of the year and he’s got a good feel and vision for the game. He brings two years of college experience with him and we’re looking forward to having him join the Spartan Family.”

At 6-foot, Walker led Northeastern the CAA regular-season title this past season, averaging 18.6 points, 4.8 assists and 2.4 steals a game, which ranked No. 13 in the country. He scored in double figures in 17 of 18 games last season, including the last 16. Walker also had a pair of 30-point games and scored 27 at North Carolina on Feb. 17.

“I’m really excited to come to Michigan State and can’t wait to get on campus,” Walker said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to meeting the team and I just can’t wait to start playing. I had two really good years at Northeastern and I appreciate Coach (Bill) Coen and his staff for giving me a chance.

“I was really impressed with the coaching staff at MSU, felt a good connection with Coach Izzo and his staff and the history of the program was a big part of it. Getting the chance to play in the Big Ten is exciting and I’m very eager for the opportunity to play at Michigan State.”

Walker will likely be eligible immediately and could have up to three years remaining with the extra season allowed by the NCAA. He’ll join a point guard position that currently includes Foster Loyer, A.J. Hoggard and incoming freshman Jaden Akins.

