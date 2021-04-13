Michigan State forward Thomas Kithier enters transfer portal

The turnover on Michigan State’s basketball roster continues.

Junior forward Thomas Kithier became the third Spartan since the end of the season to enter the NCAA transfer portal, submitting his name on Tuesday.

Kitheir said in a post on Twitter that he will graduate in May after three years with a bachelor's degree in science, and plans to "explore options for grad school."

"I created lifelong memories with my teammates while I was here and those guys will always be my brothers," Kithier said in his statement. "Thanks to Coach (Tom) Izzo, the MSU coaches, support staff and all of my professors.

"Playing for Coach Izzo was a childhood dream of mine and I will always cherish the championships we won and the experience I had here."

Kithier joined guards Jack Hoiberg and Rocket Watts, each of whom entered the portal last month. Hoiberg has committed to Texas-Arlington while Watts has yet to announce where he will play next year. Michigan State has also added one player through the portal, picking up former Northeastern guard Tyson Walker.

Kithier appeared in 86 games over the past three seasons, starting 19 times while averaging 2.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in 9.6 minutes. As a junior in 2020-21, Kithier started 14 of 26 games, averaging 2.4 points and 2.5 rebounds. The 6-foot-8 forward scored in double figures once, getting 10 points against Binghamton as a sophomore.

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau