MSU to allow up to 6,000 fans for spring football game

Michigan State will allow up to 6,000 fans at Spartan Stadium for its spring game on April 24, the university announced on Saturday.

In addition to the fans, the marching band and cheer team will be in attendance, keeping within guidelines established by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

“We’re looking forward to having our Spartan fans watch us live in Spartan Stadium,” Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said. “Our fans are hungry for football. We want to engage our fans and we understand that they are a vital part of our program. It’s a positive first step in connecting with our community and giving them a chance to see what our program is all about. To be able to take the field with the band playing ‘Victory for MSU’ and fans cheering will be a great way to complete spring practice.”

While it’s still being called the spring game, the event which begins at 2 p.m. will be a 10-15 period practice that will include live scrimmage time.

On Tuesday, Spartan Fund members in the top three donor levels will be able to claim up to four digital tickets from a limited allotment. On Wednesday, tickets will be available beginning at 8 a.m. at msuspartans.com, with the opportunity to secure up to four tickets. MSU students will be able to claim on Wednesday one of 500 tickets allotted for students.

All those in attendance must wear face coverings and there will be a health screening.

Parking is free while concessions will be open inside the stadium.

“We are excited to be able to welcome a limited number of fans, including for the first time all year, the general public, to Spartan Stadium,” Athletic Director Bill Beekman said. “There’s a buzz building around the Spartan football program and I know our student-athletes and coaches will love to have fans in attendance, with many more tuning in on television and radio. I’d also like to thank our staff who has worked diligently to put together a plan that complies with all of the MDHHS requirements to make this event accessible to our fans.”