Michigan State's Joshua Langford says his basketball-playing career is over

Joshua Langford has played his last competitive basketball game.

The Michigan State senior on Monday announced he will not be attempting to play professionally, nor will he be seeking a transfer to play another season at the college level.

“My college experience wasn’t what I imagined it to be, but it exceeded all of my expectations and I wouldn’t change it for anything,” Langford said in a post on social media. “It has been a tremendous honor to be part of Michigan State and I will forever be a Spartan.”

Langford was a McDonald’s All-American when he came to Michigan State as part of a star-studded class in 2016. He was joined that year by Miles Bridges, Cassius Winston and Nick Ward and went on to start 62 of 70 games through his first two seasons with the Spartans.

After 13 games in his junior season, Langford suffered a foot injury that would effectively derail his career. He had surgery in early 2019, sitting out the rest of the season as Michigan State reached the Final Four. He rehabbed throughout that summer and began practicing with the team before suffering a setback just weeks before the 2019-20 season was set to begin. A second surgery kept him out the entire year.

Langford returned for the 2020-21 season, starting 26 of 27 games while averaging 9.7 points and 3.6 rebounds in 28 minutes of action per game.

The two-time captain said after Michigan State’s loss to UCLA in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament that it was his final college game.

Over five years and four seasons, Langford started 101 of 110 games, averaging 10.1 points and three rebounds while shooting 39% from 3-point range and was part of three Big Ten championship teams.

