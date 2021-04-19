Michigan State point guard Foster Loyer enters transfer portal

Foster Loyer’s time at Michigan State has likely come to an end.

The former Mr. Basketball from Clarkston who never found a regular spot in the Spartans’ rotation over the past three seasons, has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Loyer is the fourth member of Michigan State’s team to enter the transfer portal since the end of the season, joining guards Rocket Watts and Jack Hoiberg as well as forward Thomas Kithier. Hoiberg has committed to Texas-Arlington while Kithier is headed to Valparaiso. Watts has not announced where he will play next season.

His best numbers came in 2020-21, as Loyer averaged 4.2 points and 2.3 assists. But he was unable to produce consistently, shooting 32.7% from 3-point range after making 45% as a sophomore. In 86 career games at Michigan State, Loyer started eight and averaged 2.6 points and 1.2 assists while shooting 36.1% from 3-point range.

Loyer led Clarkston to back-to-back state championships in 2017 and 2018 while being named to The Detroit News Dream Team both seasons. He finished his career 12th in the state in scoring (2,222 points), 10th in assists (575), seventh in 3-point field goals (258), second in free throws made (611) and second in free-throw percentage (90%, 611-of-679).

mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @mattcharboneau