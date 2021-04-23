Ex-Oak Park star, Purdue transfer Maliq Carr commits to Michigan State

The NCAA transfer portal continues to provide for Michigan State.

A little more than a week after sources confirmed to The News that former Oak Park standout and Purdue wide receiver Maliq Carr was set to transfer to Michigan State with the intention of playing both football and basketball, the 6-foot-5, 235-pound Carr confirmed the news Friday in an Instagram post.

Carr appeared in three games last season as a true freshman at Purdue, catching one pass. He went through spring practice with the Boilermakers, but according to a report from the (Lafayette, Indiana) Journal & Courier, Carr’s reason for transferring was because he was promised a spot on the Boilermakers’ basketball team, something that never materialized.

At Oak Park, Carr was a four-star receiver, according to Rivals.com, and was ranked 35th in that nation at the position. At 247Sports.com, Carr was also a four-star prospect but was listed as the No. 4 tight end in the country.

At Purdue, Carr played wide receiver, but could end up at either spot with the Spartans.

The basketball aspect makes things even more intriguing. Wide receiver Keon Coleman, who signed in February with the Spartans, also has talked about playing basketball, as well. That would make two football players with intentions to join Tom Izzo’s program.

Izzo’s team is seeing its own sort of roster shuffling this offseason as guards Rocket Watts, Foster Loyer and Jack Hoiberg have entered the transfer portal along with forward Thomas Kithier. Aaron Henry is headed to the NBA Draft and Joshua Langford has ended his career. The Spartans also have welcomed guard Tyson Walker from Northeastern.

As for the football field, Carr becomes the 14th player coach Mel Tucker has added via the transfer portal. Six are enrolled and taking part in spring practice while the rest are expected to arrive over the summer.

