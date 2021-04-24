Michigan State offensive lineman Justin Stevens enters transfer portal

Spring practice has ended for Michigan State, but changes in the roster have not.

Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Justin Stevens, who opted out of the 2020 season, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Saturday.

The native of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, becomes the 18th player since the end of last season to enter the transfer portal.

Stevens was listed on the spring roster but was among one of 11 players that were not dressed and on the field. It’s likely the other 10 were because of injuries, but coach Mel Tucker did not offer any specifics on those players when asked after Michigan State’s open practice Saturday at Spartan Stadium.