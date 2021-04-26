MSU football sees five players enter transfer portal Monday

Just days after Michigan State wrapped up spring practice, a wave of players have hit the NCAA transfer portal, ready to continue playing at another school.

Redshirt freshman tight end Tommy Guajardo, sophomore offensive lineman Damon Kaylor, redshirt freshman long snapper Bryce Eimer, fifth-year senior defensive lineman DeAri Todd and redshirt freshman defensive lineman Chris Mayfield all entered the portal on Monday afternoon.

Michigan State has now had 24 players enter the portal since the end of the 2020 season and seven since spring practice ended Saturday after offensive lineman Justin Stevens and kicker Jack Olsen, both redshirt freshmen, entered the portal over the weekend.

Todd, who played both end and tackle during his four seasons at Michigan State, did not appear in a game. He said on Twitter that he will be a graduate transfer with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Guajardo might be the biggest surprise on the list. A former three-star recruit from the 2020 class, the Dearborn native did not appear in a game last season but figured to have a shot at getting on the field this season. Michigan State returns junior Trenton Gillison and fifth-year senior Tyler Hunt while freshman Kameron Allen enrolled early and went through spring practice. The Spartans also have juniors Parks Gissinger and Adam Berghorst battling for time, though Berghorst is playing baseball at Michigan State this spring.

Kaylor, an Indiana native, was unable to jump in the playing rotation in a crowded offensive line room. He did not appear in a game his first two seasons.

Eimer is a walk-on from New Jersey who joined the team last season but did not appear in a game. He played behind Jude Pedrozo, who entered the transfer portal in December. Michigan State signed long snapper Hank Pepper as part of the 2021 class.

Mayfield, from Hilliard, Ohio, did not appear in a game last season but took part in Saturday's open practice. He's a position of strength for the MSU defense as juniors Jacob Slade and Dashaun Mallory as well as sophomore Jalen Hunt are certain to be on the field while redshirt freshman Simeon Barrow stood out on Saturday.

