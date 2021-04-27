MSU adds former Tennessee linebacker Quavaris Crouch from transfer portal

A day after watching six players leave the program via the transfer portal, Michigan State appears to have helped fortify a position of need.

Quavaris Crouch, a linebacker at Tennessee who recently entered the transfer portal and reportedly was at Michigan State’s open spring practice on Saturday, posted an image on Twitter Tuesday which appears to be a photoshop of him in a Michigan State uniform with the caption, “Kickin it up north!!”

In addition to this Twitter post, Crouch changed his Instagram bio to include Michigan State University. Michigan State coach Mel Tucker also posted on Twitter “#21BuiltStrong,” something he has done each time the Spartans have landed a commitment in recruiting or the transfer portal, and retweeted Crouch’s post.

A message left for Crouch seeking comment has not been returned.

The 6-foot-2, 235-pound former running back was a four-star recruit coming out of Charlotte, N.C., in 2019 and chose Tennessee over a list of schools that included Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia. He quickly shifted to linebacker for the Volunteers and started 11 of 23 games over two seasons, including 10 starts in 2020. He has 85 tackles in that span, including 57 a year ago.

At Michigan State, he enters a position group that could use plenty of help. Antjuan Simmons is off to the NFL while fifth-year senior Noah Harvey is the only returning starter. Junior Chase Kline has played plenty of snaps, but he was hurt and did not play on Saturday.

The Spartans landed four-star prospect Ma'a Gaoteote as part of the 2021 recruiting class as well as commitments from transfer linebackers Ben VanSumeren of Michigan and Itayvion Brown from Minnesota.

Crouch would be the 15th player Tucker has brought in from the portal, with six enrolled and nine more set to arrive over the summer.

Long snapper commits

After losing a long snapper to the transfer portal on Monday, Michigan State landed a commitment on Tuesday from Michael Donovanfrom Birmingham Seaholm. The senior announced his commitment in message posted on Twitter.

Donovan is the 39th-ranked long snapper in the country, according to Rubio Long Snapping, and first in the state of Michigan.

Michigan State has also signed Hank Pepper, rated the nation’s No. 2 long snapper, according to Kohl’s Kicking Camp.

